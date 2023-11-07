Alamo mayor challenged by mayor pro tem in Tuesday election

Five Rio Grande Valley cities are holding mayoral races this Election Day and in Alamo, the incumbent is being challenged by the mayor pro tem.

"I have the experience that the city needs," Alamo Mayor Diana Martinez said.

Martinez is hoping that experience will mean she gets to keep her job.

"I know all the congressmen and state reps that can help our community," Martinez said. "Experience counts."

Born and raised in Alamo, Martinez says she's had a hand in the city's growth since she took office. If she's elected again, she says drainage on Duranta Road will remain her number one priority.

Mayor Pro Tem J.R. Garza says it's time to usher in a new era for the city of Alamo.

"Change is important, my opponent has been in office for well over 20 years, during that time Alamo has remained stagnant. It's time for a positive change," Garza said.

Garza says he wants to see improvement in the city's economic development, sales tax and business development, amongst other issues.

He says his goal running for mayor is to improve the quality for those who call Alamo home.

Voting polls will close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Watch the video above for the full story.

