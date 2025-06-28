Alleged human smugglers arrested following vehicle pursuit in Cameron County

Two men were arrested in Cameron County on charges of human smuggling, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez.

In a post on X, Olivarez said Mexican national Jesus Yair Hernandez Rojas, who was in the country illegally, was charged with four counts of smuggling of persons and evading arrest.

WATCH: A smuggler in a Ford Mustang led @TxDPS Troopers on a high-speed chase on I-69 in Cameron County, RGV.



— Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) June 27, 2025

Eviel De Jesus Zamudio was also arrested in connection with human smuggling. He was identified as the smuggling guide and charged with three counts of smuggling of persons, according to Olivarez.

Olivarez said both men led law enforcement on a high speed vehicle chase on I-69 when DPS troopers initiated a PIT maneuver. But both Rojas and Zamudio then fled on foot.

Both men were quickly apprehended, along with three undocumented migrants that were found inside the vehicle. Those migrants were referred to the U.S. Border Patrol, according to Olivarez.