Alzheimer's research facility opens in Starr County

A new research facility aimed at helping people living with Alzheimer's in the Valley is now in Starr County.

Starr County leaders celebrated the opening of El Faro in Rio Grande City. The new research facility will begin trials for those 65 and older experiencing Alzheimer's.

President of the global Alzheimer's platform John Dwyer says the Starr County research facility will be a case study for underserved rural communities.

"It's the first of several sites we plan to introduce to the American market that we can actually contribute to diversity in clinical trials," Dwyer said. "They're just [going to] be remarkable."

The facility's unveiling comes a month after the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley was selected as an Alzheimer's disease research center.

