Amber Alert issued for abducted Brownsville teen

Photo Credit Brownsville Police Department

The Brownsville Police Department issued an Amber Alert for an abducted Brownsville teenager.

Antonette Rodriguez, 13, is believed to be in grave or imminent danger, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Rodriguez is described as having brown hair and brown eyes with a belly piercing and was last seen wearing a black button down short sleeve sweater and black pants. She weighs 115 pounds and is 5’.

She was last heard from in San Antonio, the news release stated.

In the news release, police identified Clayton Phillips, 18, as the suspect in Rodriguez’s abduction.

The white male is described as having brown hair and blue eyes and is most likely wearing a dark colored shirt and black jeans.

He is 5’7 and weighs 120 pounds. Phillips is driving a 2012 brown Kia Optima with bubbled rear window tint and a Texas license plate number of DR6K226.

Those with any information on the abduction are urged to call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7014.