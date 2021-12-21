Amber alert issued for missing three-year-old girl last seen in San Antonio

An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for a 3-year-old girl last seen in San Antonio.

Lina Sardar Khil, 3, was last seen on the 9400 block of Fredericksburg, San Antonio, Texas, at 5:00 p.m.

Police say Khil has brown straight shoulder-length hair, least seen in a ponytail, brown eyes, weighs about 55 pounds, and is 4’0”. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red dress, and black shoes.

Police believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.