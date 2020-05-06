American Red Cross Honors Several Law Enforcement Agencies

EDINBURG - Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office were honored Tuesday by the American Red Cross on its 100-year anniversary in the Rio Grande Valley

The American Red Cross hosted the agencies at a luncheon in Edinburg.

“We're all first responders, so we have the honor of working with these particular organizations like the Border Patrol, DPS and sheriff's department. And when they respond to any sort of disaster, we're right there alongside them,” Anna Putegnat with the American Red Cross said.

Putegnat said her chapter of the Red Cross covers Hidalgo, Willacy, Starr and Cameron counties.

She said the Red Cross often provides food and shelter for disaster victims in these areas.

She mentioned over its 100 years, the Rio Grande Valley Red Cross has provided disaster relief after hurricanes or house fires.