American Red Cross to distribute food in Sebastian

56 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, March 29 2025 Mar 29, 2025 March 29, 2025 6:52 PM March 29, 2025 in News - Local

The American Red Cross will be holding a free food distribution for people affected by the flood in the Sebastian area.

The food station will be at the city's fire station, located at 13607 FM 506. Food will be served by American Red Cross volunteers from the Sebastian Fire Department.

The food distribution will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will run until supplies last.

