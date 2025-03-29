American Red Cross to distribute food in Sebastian
The American Red Cross will be holding a free food distribution for people affected by the flood in the Sebastian area.
The food station will be at the city's fire station, located at 13607 FM 506. Food will be served by American Red Cross volunteers from the Sebastian Fire Department.
The food distribution will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will run until supplies last.
