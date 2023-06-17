Annual vehicle safety inspection requirement to end by 2025

Valley car owners won't need annual vehicle inspections starting in 2 years.

Car owners will still have to pay an annual fee, but we can skip the yearly visit to the mechanic.

The governor signed a bill into law this week that does away with the requirement in beginning 2025. While it may save drivers some time, there are some concerns.

"A lot of people are not going to check their vehicles, or let's say they'll let the brakes, the tires, go, turn signals, wipers, stuff like that," Pueblo Tires store manager David Muniz said.

The annual fee will be $7.50. Several counties outside the Valley will still require an emissions check once the new law goes into effect.