Aperitivos saludables y nueces para degustar
EC Gourmet Pecans ofrece aperitivos saludables y diversos estilos de nueces para degustar.
Invitadas:
-Elizabeth Cruz
-Nadia Hernández
Número de contacto: (956) 567 1333
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
