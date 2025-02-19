x

Aperitivos saludables y nueces para degustar

2 hours 32 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, February 19 2025 Feb 19, 2025 February 19, 2025 10:14 AM February 19, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

EC Gourmet Pecans ofrece aperitivos saludables y diversos estilos de nueces para degustar.

Invitadas:

-Elizabeth Cruz

-Nadia Hernández 

Número de contacto: (956) 567 1333

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

