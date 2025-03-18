Applications being accepted for Willacy County home rebuild program

Applications are now being accepted for a program in Willacy County that could help residents rebuild their home.

The county is partnering with the organization, GrantWorks, for this program that has been around for decades.

It aims to help homeowners, specifically in Willacy County, rebuild their homes on their plot of land. All they have to do is meet a certain list of rules.

For homeowners in towns like San Perlita, Raymondville and the rest of Willacy County, this program has come at a great time.

The partnership is looking for applicants whose home is where they currently live and make less than 80 percent of the minimum income for the county.

According to the U.S. Census, that would be less than $42,000 a year.

GrantWorks Senior Vice President Donna Johnson says she is passionate about helping people get the help they need.

"So the needs for programs like this unlimited. I can't even begin to list them all, but housing, when we are low to moderate income, it's generational and we have inherited it. Usually it's in bad condition," Johnson said.

San Perlita homeowner Rosemary Duron says she is in need of a home upgrade, especially since they usually stay put when a storm comes.

"We have repaired here and there, but still we've had hurricanes, something messes up. So now, we gave up because my husband is disabled, it's getting harder for him," Duron said.

The funds will be given out within the next year and work will start once the chosen applicants are selected.

Willacy County residents can apply in person at the courthouse, located at 546 West Hidalgo Avenue in Raymondville. The deadline to turn in all the necessary paperwork is April 25.