Applications for Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree Program due on Friday

With the holiday season right around the corner, The Salvation Army in Harlingen is now taking applications for its annual Angel Tree Program.

Each year, the Angel Tree Program helps provide Christmas gifts, clothes, shoes and food to families who are in need during the holiday season. The program is hoping to help around 250 families with children ages 12 and younger in Cameron and Willacy counties this year.

Families looking to sign up have until Friday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. to do so. They can apply at the Salvation Army in Harlingen, located at 201 E Monroe Ave.

Families will need to take proof of residency, income, and expenses at the time of registration.

For more information, contact The Salvation Army in Harlingen at 956-423-2454.