x

Aquí entre nos: En "Shazam: Fury of the gods" enfrentan a dioses antiguos

1 hour 57 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, January 27 2023 Jan 27, 2023 January 27, 2023 8:15 PM January 27, 2023 in Noticias RGV - Azteca Valle
By: Tania Garza

Sale un nuevo tráiler de "shazam: fury of the gods" y parece que el joven superhéroe y sus amigos tienen mucho trabajo por delante esta vez, ya que se enfrentan a dioses antiguos malvados interpretados por Helen Mirren y Lucy Liu.

La aventura de superhéroes llega a los cines en marzo. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days