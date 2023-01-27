Aquí entre nos: En "Shazam: Fury of the gods" enfrentan a dioses antiguos
Sale un nuevo tráiler de "shazam: fury of the gods" y parece que el joven superhéroe y sus amigos tienen mucho trabajo por delante esta vez, ya que se enfrentan a dioses antiguos malvados interpretados por Helen Mirren y Lucy Liu.
La aventura de superhéroes llega a los cines en marzo.
