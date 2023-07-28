Aquí Entre Nos: La serie Heathers regresa a los cines por su 35 aniversario
Una película icónica de la década de los 80 titulada "Heathers" está de regreso para su aniversario número 35. La fantástica comedia que protagoniza Winona Ryder y Christian Slater regresa a los cines este domingo 30 de julio.
Para más información sobre los horarios y lugares de proyección, puede visitar el sitio fathomevents.com.
En otras cintas, el director de televisión Steve Binder recuerda cómo ayudó a revivir la carrera de Elvis Presley en el documental "Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback", que se proyectará este domingo 30 de julio. Para conocer más sobre los lugares y horario de proyección, puede visitar el sitio reinventingelvis.com.
