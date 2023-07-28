x

Aquí Entre Nos: La serie Heathers regresa a los cines por su 35 aniversario

By: Tania Garza

Una película icónica de la década de los 80 titulada "Heathers" está de regreso para su aniversario número 35. La fantástica comedia que protagoniza Winona Ryder y Christian Slater regresa a los cines este domingo 30 de julio.

Para más información sobre los horarios y lugares de proyección, puede visitar el sitio fathomevents.com.

En otras cintas, el director de televisión Steve Binder recuerda cómo ayudó a revivir la carrera de Elvis Presley en el documental "Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback", que se proyectará este domingo 30 de julio. Para conocer más sobre los lugares y horario de proyección, puede visitar el sitio reinventingelvis.com

"Good Omens", la segunda temporada de seis episodios de la comedia de fantasía que protagoniza Michael Sheen y David Tennant se estrenará este viernes 28 de julio en Prime Video.

