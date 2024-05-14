Archaeological group hired to look for historical artifacts at a former McAllen school

A big dig occurred at a former McAllen Independent School District school.

The project is to determine if there's any historical significance in the land before the school is sold.

Three University of Texas Rio Grande Valley students are working with a professional archeologist to dig into the past of Bonham Elementary. McAllen ISD closed down the school two years ago.

The group was hired by the district to look for any historical artifacts. The property was previously sited as an indigenous burial ground.

"For instance, if we found a lot of artifacts or some sort of feature like a pre-historic or indigenous structure or house...that would suggest we have a pretty substantial occupation here," UTRGV Anthropology Assistant Professor Dr. Edward Gonzalez-Tennant said.

The group examined the dirt Tuesday morning and analyzed soil samples.

The project began several months ago and is expected to be completed in about two months.