Argument over narcotics leads to San Benito man shooting brother, sheriff’s office says

A 41-year-old San Benito man was arrested Friday after shooting his younger brother over narcotics, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to Villafranco Road near San Benito on Thursday where they encountered Raymundo Salinas, 39, who had two gunshot wounds.

“During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Salinas was shot by his older brother, Guadalupe Salinas,” a Friday news release stated. “In addition, it was discovered that the Salinas brothers were in an argument over narcotics.”

Guadalupe Salinas was arrested Friday “without incident” and booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center where he awaits arraignment.

Reymundo Salinas remains hospitalized in stable condition, the release added.