Argyle takes over No. 1 in Texas 4A DI football rankings

By The

Associated Press



Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 2, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A (preseason)

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (0-0) Idle 1

2 Duncanville (0-0) Idle 2

3 Katy (0-0) Idle 3

4 Austin Westlake (0-0) Idle 4

5 Denton Guyer (0-0) Idle 5

6 Allen (0-0) Idle 6

7 Southlake Carroll (0-0) Idle 7

8 Alvin Shadow Creek (0-0) Idle 8

9 Lake Travis (0-0) Idle 9

10 Humble Atascocita (0-0) Idle 10

11 Arlington Martin (0-0) Idle 11

12 DeSoto (0-0) Idle 12

13 Spring Westfield (0-0) Idle 13

14 Converse Judson (0-0) Idle 14

15 Cypress-Fairbanks (0-0) Idle 15

16 Cedar Hill (0-0) Idle 16

17 Rockwall (0-0) Idle 17

18 Cibolo Steele (0-0) Idle 18

19 Katy Tompkins (0-0) Idle 19

20 Midland Lee (0-0) Idle 20

21 SA Northside Brandeis (0-0) Idle 21

22 Prosper (0-0) Idle 22

23 Euless Trinity (0-0) Idle 23

24 Arlington (0-0) Idle 24

25 Bridgeland (0-0) Idle 25

CLASS 5A DIVISION I (preseason)

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Denton Ryan (0-0) Idle 1

2 Frisco Lone Star (0-0) Idle 2

3 Longview (0-0) Idle 3

4 Dallas Highland Park (0-0) Idle 4

5 Lancaster (0-0) Idle 5

6 Manvel (0-0) Idle 6

7 Richmond Foster (0-0) Idle 7

8 Cedar Park (0-0) Idle 8

9 Red Oak (0-0) Idle 9

10 Amarillo Tascosa (0-0) Idle 10

CLASS 5A DIVISION II (preseason)

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Ennis (0-0) Idle 1

2 Aledo (0-0) Idle 2

3 Lubbock Cooper (0-0) Idle 3

4 Fort Bend Marshall (0-0) Idle 4

5 College Station A&M Consolidated (0-0) Idle 5

6 WF Rider (0-0) Idle 6

7 Mansfield Timberview (0-0) Idle 7

8 Frisco (0-0) Idle 8

9 Mount Belvieu Barbers Hill (0-0) Idle 9

10 Crosby (0-0) Idle 10

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Argyle (1-0) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 52-41 2

2 Waco La Vega (2-0) W: Waco Connally, 13-10 1

3 Lampasas (2-0) W: Stephenville, 41-0 3

4 Dumas (2-0) W: Lubbock Estacado, 38-13 4

5 CC Miller (1-0) Idle 5

6 El Campo (1-0) Idle 6

7 CC Calallen (1-1) W: Jourdanton, 56-35 7

8 Port Lavaca Calhoun (1-1) W: Stafford, 40-14 8

9 Midlothian Heritage (2-0) W: Lindale, 28-21 9

10 Boerne (2-0) W: Splendora, 37-9 NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Carthage (1-0) Idle 1

2 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-1) L: Argyle, 52-41 2

3 West Orange-Stark (0-0) Idle 3

4 Wimberley (2-0) W: Cuero, 33-14 4

5 Gilmer (2-0) W: Henderson, 22-20 5

6 Jasper (1-0) W: Silsbee, 20-14 NR

7 Waco Connally (1-1) L: Waco La Vega, 13-10 7

8 Iowa Park (1-0) W: Canadian, 28-21 NR

9 Bellville (2-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 54-41 NR

10 China Spring (2-0) W: Lorena, 42-13 NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Brock (2-0) W: Nevada Community, 67-7 1

2 Grandview (2-0) W: Salado, 21-7 2

3 Pottsboro (2-0) W: Gunter, 34-21 3

4 Wall (2-0) W: Cisco, 35-14 4

5 Malakoff (1-1) W: Van, 43-13 5

6 Rockdale (2-0) W: Taylor, 55-21 6

7 Gladewater (1-1) W: Longview Spring Hill, 66-21 7

8 Hallettsville (1-1) W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 44-0 10

9 Shallowater (2-0) W: Seminole, 34-14 NR

10 Yoakum (2-0) W: Smithville, 21-7 NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Canadian (1-1) L: Iowa Park, 28-21 2

2 Gunter (1-1) L: Pottsboro, 34-21 1

3 Omaha Pewitt (1-0) W: Atlanta, 40-21 4

4 Newton (0-0) Idle 5

5 East Bernard (2-0) W: Hitchcock, 29-12 6

6 Daingerfield (1-1) L: Tatum, 17-8 3

7 Lexington (2-0) W: Thrall, 35-6 8

8 Poth (2-0) W: Falls City, 58-0 NR

9 Franklin (0-1) Idle 9

10 Abernathy (1-1) W: Slaton, 21-13 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Shiner (2-0) W: Blanco, 69-20 1

2 Refugio (2-0) W: George West, 41-12 2

3 Post (2-0) W: Forsan, 39-7 3

4 Cisco (1-1) L: Wall, 35-14 4

5 San Augustine (0-0) Idle 5

6 San Saba (2-0) W: Rogers, 24-21 7

7 Groveton (2-0) W: Trinity, 21-20 8

8 Lindsay (2-0) W: Muenster, 34-14 NR

9 Flatonia (2-0) W: Stockdale, 25-6 NR

10 Thorndale (2-0) W: Snook, 6-0 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Mart (2-0) W: McGregor, 43-33 1

2 Hamlin (2-0) W: Hawley, 35-6 2

3 Wellington (1-0) W: New Deal, 22-14 3

4 Windthorst (2-0) W: De Leon, 55-7 4

5 Wink (2-0) W: Ozona, 35-19 5

6 Albany (2-0) W: Dublin, 64-27 6

7 Stratford (1-1) W: Stinnett West Texas, 38-16 NR

8 Clarendon (2-0) W: Ralls, 18-14 NR

9 Cross Plains (2-0) W: Goldthwaite, 28-14 NR

10 Bremond (1-1) W: Axtell, 58-20 NR

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Rankin (2-0) W: White Deer, 73-34 1

2 Jonesboro (2-0) W: Perrin-Whitt, 65-20 2

3 Sterling City (2-0) W: May, 44-40 4

4 Westbrook (2-0) W: Gail Borden County, 44-30 NR

5 Gilmer Union Hill (1-0) Idle 5

6 Gail Borden County (1-1) L: Westbrook, 44-30 3

7 May (1-1) L: Sterling City, 44-40 7

8 White Deer (1-1) L: Rankin, 73-34 6

9 Leakey (2-0) W: Eden, 64-14 8

10 Happy (2-0) W: Nazareth, 58-44 9

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Balmorhea (1-1) W: Fort Davis, 62-14 1

2 Richland Springs (1-0) W: Austin Royals, 55-8 3

3 Calvert (1-1) W: Waco Parkview, 46-0 2

4 Jayton (2-0) W: Aspermont, 54-6 4

5 Strawn (1-1) W: Brookesmith, 64-37 5

6 Matador Motley County (1-1) W: Knox City, 68-67 8

7 Blackwell (1-1) W: Meadow, 62-14 6

8 Klondike (2-0) W: Midland Texas Leadership, 52-0 7

9 Groom (1-1) W: Paducah, 62-16 NR

10 Grandfalls-Royalty (2-0) W: Odessa Permian Basin Athletics CO-OP, 54-6 9

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (0-0) Idle 1

2 Plano John Paul II (0-0) Idle 2

3 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (2-1) W: SA Cornerstone, 40-28 NR

4 FW Nolan (0-0) Idle 3

5 Austin Regents (0-0) Idle 4

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Fredericksburg Heritage (0-0) Idle 1

2 New Braunfels Christian (0-0) Idle 2

3 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (1-0) Idle 3

4 Austin Veritas (0-0) Idle 4

5 Dallas Lakehill (0-0) Idle 5

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.