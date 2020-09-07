Argyle takes over No. 1 in Texas 4A DI football rankings
By The
Associated Press
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 2, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A (preseason)
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Galena Park North Shore (0-0) Idle 1
2 Duncanville (0-0) Idle 2
3 Katy (0-0) Idle 3
4 Austin Westlake (0-0) Idle 4
5 Denton Guyer (0-0) Idle 5
6 Allen (0-0) Idle 6
7 Southlake Carroll (0-0) Idle 7
8 Alvin Shadow Creek (0-0) Idle 8
9 Lake Travis (0-0) Idle 9
10 Humble Atascocita (0-0) Idle 10
11 Arlington Martin (0-0) Idle 11
12 DeSoto (0-0) Idle 12
13 Spring Westfield (0-0) Idle 13
14 Converse Judson (0-0) Idle 14
15 Cypress-Fairbanks (0-0) Idle 15
16 Cedar Hill (0-0) Idle 16
17 Rockwall (0-0) Idle 17
18 Cibolo Steele (0-0) Idle 18
19 Katy Tompkins (0-0) Idle 19
20 Midland Lee (0-0) Idle 20
21 SA Northside Brandeis (0-0) Idle 21
22 Prosper (0-0) Idle 22
23 Euless Trinity (0-0) Idle 23
24 Arlington (0-0) Idle 24
25 Bridgeland (0-0) Idle 25
CLASS 5A DIVISION I (preseason)
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Denton Ryan (0-0) Idle 1
2 Frisco Lone Star (0-0) Idle 2
3 Longview (0-0) Idle 3
4 Dallas Highland Park (0-0) Idle 4
5 Lancaster (0-0) Idle 5
6 Manvel (0-0) Idle 6
7 Richmond Foster (0-0) Idle 7
8 Cedar Park (0-0) Idle 8
9 Red Oak (0-0) Idle 9
10 Amarillo Tascosa (0-0) Idle 10
CLASS 5A DIVISION II (preseason)
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Ennis (0-0) Idle 1
2 Aledo (0-0) Idle 2
3 Lubbock Cooper (0-0) Idle 3
4 Fort Bend Marshall (0-0) Idle 4
5 College Station A&M Consolidated (0-0) Idle 5
6 WF Rider (0-0) Idle 6
7 Mansfield Timberview (0-0) Idle 7
8 Frisco (0-0) Idle 8
9 Mount Belvieu Barbers Hill (0-0) Idle 9
10 Crosby (0-0) Idle 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Argyle (1-0) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 52-41 2
2 Waco La Vega (2-0) W: Waco Connally, 13-10 1
3 Lampasas (2-0) W: Stephenville, 41-0 3
4 Dumas (2-0) W: Lubbock Estacado, 38-13 4
5 CC Miller (1-0) Idle 5
6 El Campo (1-0) Idle 6
7 CC Calallen (1-1) W: Jourdanton, 56-35 7
8 Port Lavaca Calhoun (1-1) W: Stafford, 40-14 8
9 Midlothian Heritage (2-0) W: Lindale, 28-21 9
10 Boerne (2-0) W: Splendora, 37-9 NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Carthage (1-0) Idle 1
2 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-1) L: Argyle, 52-41 2
3 West Orange-Stark (0-0) Idle 3
4 Wimberley (2-0) W: Cuero, 33-14 4
5 Gilmer (2-0) W: Henderson, 22-20 5
6 Jasper (1-0) W: Silsbee, 20-14 NR
7 Waco Connally (1-1) L: Waco La Vega, 13-10 7
8 Iowa Park (1-0) W: Canadian, 28-21 NR
9 Bellville (2-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 54-41 NR
10 China Spring (2-0) W: Lorena, 42-13 NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Brock (2-0) W: Nevada Community, 67-7 1
2 Grandview (2-0) W: Salado, 21-7 2
3 Pottsboro (2-0) W: Gunter, 34-21 3
4 Wall (2-0) W: Cisco, 35-14 4
5 Malakoff (1-1) W: Van, 43-13 5
6 Rockdale (2-0) W: Taylor, 55-21 6
7 Gladewater (1-1) W: Longview Spring Hill, 66-21 7
8 Hallettsville (1-1) W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 44-0 10
9 Shallowater (2-0) W: Seminole, 34-14 NR
10 Yoakum (2-0) W: Smithville, 21-7 NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Canadian (1-1) L: Iowa Park, 28-21 2
2 Gunter (1-1) L: Pottsboro, 34-21 1
3 Omaha Pewitt (1-0) W: Atlanta, 40-21 4
4 Newton (0-0) Idle 5
5 East Bernard (2-0) W: Hitchcock, 29-12 6
6 Daingerfield (1-1) L: Tatum, 17-8 3
7 Lexington (2-0) W: Thrall, 35-6 8
8 Poth (2-0) W: Falls City, 58-0 NR
9 Franklin (0-1) Idle 9
10 Abernathy (1-1) W: Slaton, 21-13 10
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Shiner (2-0) W: Blanco, 69-20 1
2 Refugio (2-0) W: George West, 41-12 2
3 Post (2-0) W: Forsan, 39-7 3
4 Cisco (1-1) L: Wall, 35-14 4
5 San Augustine (0-0) Idle 5
6 San Saba (2-0) W: Rogers, 24-21 7
7 Groveton (2-0) W: Trinity, 21-20 8
8 Lindsay (2-0) W: Muenster, 34-14 NR
9 Flatonia (2-0) W: Stockdale, 25-6 NR
10 Thorndale (2-0) W: Snook, 6-0 10
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Mart (2-0) W: McGregor, 43-33 1
2 Hamlin (2-0) W: Hawley, 35-6 2
3 Wellington (1-0) W: New Deal, 22-14 3
4 Windthorst (2-0) W: De Leon, 55-7 4
5 Wink (2-0) W: Ozona, 35-19 5
6 Albany (2-0) W: Dublin, 64-27 6
7 Stratford (1-1) W: Stinnett West Texas, 38-16 NR
8 Clarendon (2-0) W: Ralls, 18-14 NR
9 Cross Plains (2-0) W: Goldthwaite, 28-14 NR
10 Bremond (1-1) W: Axtell, 58-20 NR
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Rankin (2-0) W: White Deer, 73-34 1
2 Jonesboro (2-0) W: Perrin-Whitt, 65-20 2
3 Sterling City (2-0) W: May, 44-40 4
4 Westbrook (2-0) W: Gail Borden County, 44-30 NR
5 Gilmer Union Hill (1-0) Idle 5
6 Gail Borden County (1-1) L: Westbrook, 44-30 3
7 May (1-1) L: Sterling City, 44-40 7
8 White Deer (1-1) L: Rankin, 73-34 6
9 Leakey (2-0) W: Eden, 64-14 8
10 Happy (2-0) W: Nazareth, 58-44 9
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Balmorhea (1-1) W: Fort Davis, 62-14 1
2 Richland Springs (1-0) W: Austin Royals, 55-8 3
3 Calvert (1-1) W: Waco Parkview, 46-0 2
4 Jayton (2-0) W: Aspermont, 54-6 4
5 Strawn (1-1) W: Brookesmith, 64-37 5
6 Matador Motley County (1-1) W: Knox City, 68-67 8
7 Blackwell (1-1) W: Meadow, 62-14 6
8 Klondike (2-0) W: Midland Texas Leadership, 52-0 7
9 Groom (1-1) W: Paducah, 62-16 NR
10 Grandfalls-Royalty (2-0) W: Odessa Permian Basin Athletics CO-OP, 54-6 9
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (0-0) Idle 1
2 Plano John Paul II (0-0) Idle 2
3 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (2-1) W: SA Cornerstone, 40-28 NR
4 FW Nolan (0-0) Idle 3
5 Austin Regents (0-0) Idle 4
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Fredericksburg Heritage (0-0) Idle 1
2 New Braunfels Christian (0-0) Idle 2
3 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (1-0) Idle 3
4 Austin Veritas (0-0) Idle 4
5 Dallas Lakehill (0-0) Idle 5
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
