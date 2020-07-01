Army: 1 person dead, 1 in custody 'in connection with the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen'

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command announced on Wednesday that a woman had been arrested "in connection with the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen."

Guillen, 20, of Houston went missing on April 22, 2020. She was last seen at Fort Hood.

"Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, along with the U.S. Marshals, Killeen Police Department, and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force were attempting to locate the junior Soldier from Fort Hood who fled the post late yesterday," according to a statement released Wednesday by the Criminal Investigation Command. "While law enforcement agencies, minus Army CID Special Agents, attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect reportedly displayed a weapon and took his own life."

The Criminal Investigation Command also detained a woman, who the news released described as "the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood Soldier."

Meanwhile, investigators are processing human remains found in Bell County, Texas, which may be linked to the case.

“We have made significant progress in this tragic situation and are doing everything possible to get to the truth and bring answers to the family of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen,” Chris Grey, a spokesman for the Criminal Investigation Command, said in a statement.