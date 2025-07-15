Arrest made following social media threat against Brownsville police officers

Steve Heriberto Salgado Jimenez . Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

A 23-year-old man is in custody after posting threats against three Brownsville police officers on social media, according to a news release.

Steve Heriberto Salgado Jimenez was arrested on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals on charges of terroristic threat against a peace officer in connection with the social media post, the Brownsville Police Department announced.

Salgado allegedly made the post on Friday after officers visited his residence as part of an ongoing investigation, police said.

“The Brownsville Police Department takes all threats against our officers seriously,” a news release stated. “We do not tolerate this type of behavior and will continue to ensure the safety of our officers and the public.”