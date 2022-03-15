Arrest warrants issued for Houston-area men in connection with McAllen ATM theft

Credit: McAllen Police Department From Left: Matthew Demarcus Casey, Chadwick Tarnell Bailey

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Houston-area men accused of being involved in a McAllen ATM theft.

According to a news release from the McAllen Police Department, at 1:56 a.m. on March 7, officers arrived at the 4100 block of North McColl Road in response to an activated alarm at a nearby bank.

Officials say upon arrival, police discovered somebody had forced entry into an ATM, and tire tracks were left at the scene.

At 10:56 a.m., McAllen police located the vehicle used in the ATM theft. Authorities said the vehicle used in the theft had been stolen and was later abandoned at the 800 block of East Redbud Ave.

"McAllen Police Investigators confirmed the theft of [the] vehicle and confirmed that the theft of this vehicle occurred at 700 Block [of] N. 2nd Street immediately preceding the ATM Theft," the news stated.

During the course of the investigations that followed each of the incidents, investigators identified the suspects as Matthew Demarcus Casey, 28, of Houston, and Chadwick Tarnell Bailey, 28, of Cypress, Texas.

"We have reason to believe that these suspects operated from the Houston area and returned to the Houston area immediately following the commission of these crimes," McAllen police said in the news release. "Arrest warrants alleging Motor Vehicle Felony Theft, Attempted Felony Theft, and Felony Criminal Mischief have been issued."

The two men remain at large.

Officials say the method of operation in the ATM thefts mirrors a recent theft in the city of Pharr and a string of ATM thefts in other parts of the state.

"The McAllen Police Department and the local banking representatives quickly assessed that this ATM Theft was a form of bank robbery new to our community. Our collective efforts were immediately focused on ATM Theft prevention and the pursuit of these investigations," McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez stated in the news release. "The exhaustive investigations that followed resulted in the identification of the suspects in these crimes. Our job does not end here. We will continue to combine efforts with local, state, and federal agencies to further resolve these crimes and secure the arrests of these suspects."