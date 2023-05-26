Arson investigation underway after all-inclusive playground in Palmview set on fire

Photo credit: City of Palmview

An investigation is underway after an all-inclusive park in the city of Palmview was intentionally set on fire, officials said.

The Palmview fire and police departments responded to the blaze at Showers Park Thursday at around 4:38 p.m., officials said in a news release.

According to city spokeswoman Irma Garza, the park will remain closed until further notice due to the park destroying or heavily damaging the flammable park equipment that caused the fire to spread fast.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s office is leading the investigation.

Palmview police Chief Jose Trevino said at a Friday press conference that investigators are speaking with two juvenile suspects in connection with the fire.

No injuries were reported.