UTRGV wins tight battle with Southeastern for second straight win

The UTRGV Vaqueros men's basketball team took down Southeastern 68-65 on Monday night.

The Vaqueros came out on fire in the early minutes of the game, starting on a 12-1 run to take an early lead. Southeastern immediately answered with a 10-0 run of its own with the game staying close throughout the rest of the night.

With seconds to go, UTRGV missed a crucial free throw that would have put the Vaqueros up by four. Southeastern had one final chance to tie the game and send it to overtime, but Peter Hemschemeier's three was off the mark and the Vaqueros sealed the victory.

It's the second straight win for UTRGV, as they improve to 4-6 in the Southland Conference. Marvin McGhee III led the way for UTRGV with 19 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

"The process during the game was a little bit ugly, a little bit sloppy," Vaqueros head coach Kahil Fennell said after the game. "But full credit to Southeastern. Coach does a fantastic job. They play so hard with such tremendous effort and physicality. They make games hard, make games choppy, they are just a hard team to beat."

The Vaqueros next game is this coming Saturday on the road against Houston Christian.