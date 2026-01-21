UTRGV's Charlotte O'Keefe receives first career Southland Conference Player of the Week honor

UTRGV senior forward Charlotte O'Keefe has been named the Southland Conference Player of the Week.

O'Keefe recorded her third career 20-20 game last week in a 13-point win over Southeastern. O'Keefe recorded 22 points and 22 rebounds, both season-highs, in the victory on Thursday night. Overall on the week, O'Keefe posted averages of 15.0 points and 16.0 rebounds over the Vaqueros two games.

This is O'Keefe's first career Southland Conference Player of the Week honor.

"I thought she deserved conference Player of the Week six times last year," Vaqueros head coach Lane Lord said of the honor. "She never got it. She got it this year, so we're excited for her to get that award. It's a team award, Charlotte will be the first one to tell you, but it was neat to see her get it."

"It's a nice award, but it's a team award and I've said it before," O'Keefe said, as Coach Lord rightly predicted. "This is not what I do it for. I don't care about recognition or awards, I just care about wins and losses, so it's a nice recognition for our team and our program, but I'm more focused on winning."

The Vaqueros will play two road games this week, the first of which comes against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday. They will then play against Houston Christian on Saturday.