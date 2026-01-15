UTRGV star and Valley native Eddie Lee Marburger declares for 2026 NFL Draft

UTRGV star quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger announced via social media on Thursday that he is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

"I appreciate UTRGV for all the experiences and all the moments they gave me this year," Marburger said in his social media announcement. "Now, I'll be looking towards the future."

Marburger was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award this past season. He threw for 2,780 yards and 31 touchdowns (6th in FCS). Marburger is also the all-time leader in passing touchdowns in RGV high school football history. He threw for a total of 103 touchdowns during his time as the quarterback for Sharyland Pioneer.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, two quarterbacks from the FCS were selected: Tommy Mellott from Montana State and Cam Miller from North Dakota State.