Two homes destroyed in Edinburg fire

A candle is believed to be the cause of a fire on Tuesday that destroyed two homes in Edinburg, according to Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The Edinburg and Elsa fire departments responded to the fire at the 8900 block of Val Verde Vista Street.

Garza said a candle left inside a mobile home may have caused the fire that spread to a neighboring home. Both homes were left in unlivable conditions, Garza said.

The American Red Cross and Hidalgo County Community Service Agency were called to assist the families living in the homes, Garza added.