Arrests made following armed robbery outside Edinburg’s AMC Theatre

Phillip Nicholas Couch. Photo credit: City of Edinburg

Three people were arrested on Tuesday following an armed robbery outside the AMC Theatre in Edinburg that resulted in the theft of over $6,000 in clothing and jewelry, according to a news release from the city of Edinburg.

Two suspects, identified as Phillip Nicholas Couch and a 15-year-old minor, are accused of committing the robbery that happened on Dec. 15, 2025 in the parking lot of the theater.

According to a news release, Edinburg police officers executed a search warrant at the 2900 block of Del Rey W., leading to the arrests of the suspects.

A third individual, identified as Carlos De La Cruz, was arrested at the same location on an unrelated narcotics offense, the news release added.

Additional details of the crime were not immediately available.