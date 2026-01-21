Concerns raised after Weslaco ISD audit reveals $14 million unaccounted for in fund balance

Weslaco ISD is set to hold a special meeting after a recent audit revealed $14 million unaccounted for from the district’s general fund balance.

The audit, presented during a Monday school board meeting, raised concerns over the district’s finances.

According to school board members, the district’s previous chief financial officer, David Robledo, stated in June 2025 that the district had $85 million available for the 2026-2027 school year. However, the audit revealed the actual balance was only $71 million.

The board stated that based on Robledo's reports, they believed there were sufficient funds to cover stipends and raises that have already been distributed. The audit showed the district did not have the necessary funds for those expenses.

“That has been the topic of discussion since July and that’s the reason why I was asking for a forensic audit,” Weslaco ISD Trustee Marcos De Los Santos said during the meeting, “When you see that your fund balance is dropping drastically and it’s a recurring debt, then you're marching your school district towards state intervention if you don’t take appropriate actions."

Records show Robledo resigned in December, a move approved by the school board on Dec. 15. This follows a Channel 5 News report from Dec. 12 indicating the district was already facing a $2.5 million loss in state funding due to declining enrollment.

“The previous CFO was not upfront and he’s no longer here,” Weslaco ISD superintendent Richard Rivera said during the Monday meeting.

The district is also looking for cost saving measures by selling unused district properties and re-zoning three elementary schools.

School board members are expected to approve a quote for a financial forensic audit that will look for any possible fraud during a special called meeting that’s set for Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

Channel 5 News will be at that meeting. Stay tuned for updates.