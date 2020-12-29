As federal programs end, many Valley residents concerned about eviction

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Monday to increase the $600 stimulus checks approved by Congress to $2,000.

Whether or not the Senate will consider the bill remains unclear.

The pandemic, meanwhile, is taking a financial toll on Rio Grande Valley residents.

"If the pandemic continues, things are going to become more difficult for my family and I," said Martín Rodríguez.

With several federal assistance programs scheduled to expire at the end of 2020, many people are concerned about paying bills and avoiding eviction.

Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid offers free legal help for people faced with eviction.

Some tenants and landlords may avoid legal headaches by participating in the Texas Eviction Diversion Program.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs also offers resources for people faced with eviction.

