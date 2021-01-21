As mass COVID-19 tests conducted, pending results backlogged in the Valley

Gov. Greg Abbott’s goal of conducting 20,000 coronavirus test per day has been achieved after a few weeks. However, performing the tests is only one part of the equation. The other is churning out results.

A breakdown in the test numbers in the Rio Grande Valley finds a new bottleneck in the process. The push for testing in the Valley has been a success, the number have more than doubled in nearly a month’s time.

Yet, as COVID-19 testing has become more available, the number of tests pending is growing. As mass testing puts a strain on the current system, a doctor says health officials will be relying on local partnerships instead of sending samples to Austin for distribution, which is a process that takes nine or more days to turn results.

