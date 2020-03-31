As positive virus cases rise in Cameron County, officials urge public to comply with order

BROWNSVILLE – The number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in Cameron County.

Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. spoke a different tone at a briefing Tuesday afternoon. He stressed his frustration about residents who refuse to comply by the countywide shelter-in-place order issued last week.

The county judge’s urgency to residents to stay home as much as possible comes after learning 26 people in the county have tested positive for the virus. A total of 224 people have been tested and 97 returned with negative results, according to Trevino. He also mentioned 41 people have completed quarantine.

Trevino said of the 26 people who tested positive, eight have been cleared and six are currently hospitalized.

