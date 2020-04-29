As statewide stay-at-home order expires, Cameron County judge urges residents to voluntarily follow mask rules

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said Wednesday that curfew, mask and travel rules designed to counter the coronavirus pandemic will expire on Friday as a result of Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to allow the statewide stay-at-home order to expire.

Treviño, however, said Cameron County would continue to recommend that people limit non-essential travel and wear masks in public. Residents should also continue to practice social distancing.

"We're going to ask that everybody continue to do those things going forward," Treviño said, adding that compliance by Cameron County residents had reduced the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Voluntary compliance is critical to avoiding a second wave of coronavirus infections, Treviño said.

"If you're out and about, I would suggest that you continue to wear the mask," Treviño said, adding that masks protect people from others and limit the spread of COVID-19 by asymptomatic people.

Treviño reiterated that bars, gyms, pools, bowling alleys, tattoo parlors and salons, among other businesses, will remain closed until further notice.

Watch the video above for more information.