As Tropical Storm Beta fades, Port Mansfield grateful it 'dodged a bullet'

By: Rudy Mireles

As Tropical Storm Beta faded away Tuesday, many residents of Port Mansfield continued repairing damage caused by Hurricane Hanna.

Port Director Ron Mills told Channel 5 News that Port Mansfield dodged a bullet, but will remain on guard for future storms.

