As Tropical Storm Beta fades, Port Mansfield grateful it 'dodged a bullet'
As Tropical Storm Beta faded away Tuesday, many residents of Port Mansfield continued repairing damage caused by Hurricane Hanna.
Port Director Ron Mills told Channel 5 News that Port Mansfield dodged a bullet, but will remain on guard for future storms.
Watch the video for the full story.
