Astros host Rangers, aim to build on Urquidy's solid outing

By The

Associated Press



Texas Rangers (17-31, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (24-24, second in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Kyle Gibson (1-5, 6.15 ERA) Houston: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-2, 5.79 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jose Urquidy. Urquidy pitched seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with seven strikeouts against Texas.

The Astros are 16-15 against opponents from the AL West. Houston's lineup has 55 home runs this season, George Springer leads them with 10 homers.

The Rangers have gone 11-19 against division opponents. Texas ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .216 batting average. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the club with an average of .319.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .521.

Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 53 hits and has seven RBIs.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Blake Taylor: (elbow), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: (neck), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (quad), Carlos Correa: (leg).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Elvis Andrus: (back), Jose Trevino: (left wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

