Asylum seekers in Reynosa camp awaiting court dates

Some migrants say they are optimistic, following the Supreme Court’s ruling to revive a Trump-era policy ordering migrants seeking asylum to wait in Mexico. Still, advocates say the decision is nothing to celebrate.

Guatemalan migrant Ingrid Arriaza lives in La Plaza De La Republica in Reynosa. After finding out she could get a day in court to present her asylum claims, she’s regained hope.

But some advocates say the happiness some migrants feel right now may be short-lived.

Felicia Rangel-Samponaro, director of the Sidewalk School for Children Asylum Seekers, a nonprofit helping people facing displacement in Mexico, says under the Migrant Protection Protocols program, people wait years for a court date.

