Asylum-seekers not yet allowed into U.S. through Brownsville port of entry

Asylum-seekers at the migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico, were expected to be allowed into the U.S. through the Brownsville port of entry on Monday, but that didn't happen.

Staffers at the Migrant Resource Center in Matamoros say migrants must first sign up on the United Nations refugee website, but an official says both the site and phone lines have been crashing.

Staffers say they're still waiting to hear back on direction from the White House.

"A lot of the processing sites have already been arranged to start the processing," said Resource Center Matamoros Director Gaby Zavala. "They just haven't received that green light on what day or when to start."

This comes after U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) announced earlier this month that the Brownsville port of entry was expected to start processing up to 100 migrants a day after the Biden administration ended former President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy, which kept asylum-seekers in Mexico as they waited for their immigration cases to begin.

On Friday, asylum seekers were allowed into the U.S. through a port of entry in California. Officials said three ports of entry would be involved in the re-processing - one in California, one in El Paso, and the third in Brownsville.

