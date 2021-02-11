Congressman Henry Cuellar discusses immigration goals under Biden administration

Congressman Henry Cuellar said he disagreed with former President Donald Trump on many immigration issues—and now hopes to accomplish his many immigration goals under the Biden administration.

One of Cuellar’s goals is to use funds once marked for border wall construction to instead be used to invest in technology for surveillance along the border.

Cuellar also discussed a recent executive order signed by President Joe Biden that revived the “Catch and Release” program. As part of this program, undocumented immigrants can remain in the U.S. while awaiting legal proceedings. Cuellar said his constituents are concerned the program is contributing to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“There are a lot of people with good intentions just to come work over here and find a new way of life, but there are bad people that are trying to come in,” Cuellar said.

Though he said he hasn’t spoken with the President directly about his goals, Cuellar said he is working with the White House to accomplish them.

Cuellar also plans to add as much as 100 new immigration judges, and said he will be making a formal announcement about it soon.