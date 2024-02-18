At least 1 killed in crash of small plane near Houston

HOUSTON (AP) - At least one person was killed when a small airplane crashed near a Houston-area residential development.

The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. Thursday in a wooded area about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Houston.

Peter Knutson, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, confirmed one fatality.

However, Richard Sandifer, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the damage to the aircraft was so severe that it wasn't possible to determine immediately how many people might have been aboard the four-seat Mooney M20TN single-engine aircraft.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford said the aircraft was found from El Paso International Airport to West Houston Airport when it went down. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the plane may have clipped a power line and crashed.

