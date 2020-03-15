At the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show, students remain focused on animals — not coronavirus

MERCEDES — Despite concerns about the coronavirus, which prompted the cancelation of major events across the Rio Grande Valley, the regional livestock show and rodeo remains open.

Evie Martinez, a senior at McAllen Memorial High School, said she's focused on showing her animals — not the coronavirus.

"We've all been working super hard to get these animals to where they need to be," Martinez said.

Long before the novel coronavirus surfaced in Wuhan, China, she picked a name for one of her animals: Corona.

"I named her corona after the crown," Martinez said.

While there haven't been any confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Rio Grande Valley, the livestock show is taking precautions.

"RGVLS has taken extra precautionary measures to ensure the best possible environment for our guests," according to a statement released by the livestock show.

Nevertheless, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is advising residents to avoid events attended by more than 1,000 people.

“I take seriously any action that might have an economic impact on Hidalgo County,” Cortez said in a statement. “But even more serious is the health and well-being of Hidalgo County residents. Therefore, I am urging residents to follow the advice of state health experts and reconsider attending any mass gatherings that involve large crowds.”