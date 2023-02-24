ATF, McAllen bomb squad respond to Alamo home after discovery of suspicious object

An Alamo neighborhood was on edge Wednesday evening after multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded a home in response to a suspicious item a homeowner found.

Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna said police were at the home on the 400 block of Cripple Creek Circle after the homeowner found what appeared to be a military explosive in a storage trailer he purchased in San Antonio.

Ozuna said the McAllen bomb squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene. The item was secured and is being evaluated by the bomb squad.

No blast, or injuries, were reported.