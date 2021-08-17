Aug. 17, 2021: Tropical Storm Grace likely to stay south of RGV
Tropical Storm Grace will likely move into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday.
Grace is likely to stay south of the RGV and make landfall in Mexico late Friday night or Saturday.
Rain chances should increase this weekend across the RGV.
