x

Aug. 17, 2021: Tropical Storm Grace likely to stay south of RGV

7 hours 30 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, August 17 2021 Aug 17, 2021 August 17, 2021 7:19 AM August 17, 2021 in Weather

Tropical Storm Grace will likely move into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday. 

Grace is likely to stay south of the RGV and make landfall in Mexico late Friday night or Saturday. 

Rain chances should increase this weekend across the RGV. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER. 

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE WEATHER APP. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days