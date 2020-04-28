Austin City Hall vandalized as Texas readies for slow reboot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The City Hall in the capital of Texas has been vandalized with red paint and anti-capitalism graffiti messages as the state prepares to slowly reopen of one of the world’s largest economies amid the coronavirus pandemic. Local news outlets on Tuesday found red paint splattered across the front entrance of the building and two messages spay-painted on the wall and a seating area. The defacement occurred after Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that restaurants, retailers, movie theaters and malls can allow some in-person customers starting May 1. One message read: “MAY 1 INTERNATIONAL WORKERS DAY” with a hammer and sickle.

