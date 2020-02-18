Austin police: Man kept driving with body of person he hit

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A driver has been arrested after police said he fatally struck a pedestrian in Austin, Texas, kept driving for about half a mile with the body in the car and then went to a beer garden. Twenty-four-year-old Paul Joseph Garcia remained in jail Tuesday on charges of intoxication manslaughter and accident involving injury. An arrest affidavit says witnesses told officers Saturday night that they saw a car hit a person who was on foot and then keep driving. The affidavit says the body pedestrian, who has not been named, went through the windshield and was found in the passenger seat.

