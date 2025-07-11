Authorities investigating fire at vacant home in Harlingen

A house fire investigation is underway in Harlingen.

Firefighters responded to a fire near a church on East Buchanan Street Thursday night. The fire chief says the fire started in the garage, but the home was empty.

No one lives at the home and there was no electricity service.

Neighbors said the place was taken care of even though it was vacant.

"The owner maintained [and] cleaned the yard and the house and everything. So I never see a danger in that house," Ancieto Perez said.

The investigation is ongoing.