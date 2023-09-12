Authorities say attackers in weekend Mexico shooting possible cartel members

Authorities are claiming the armed group that attacked a group of nine people on September 9 are possibly cartel members.

The Starr County Sheriff's Office say two people remain hospitalized in McAllen recovering from the weekend shooting in Miguel Alemán, across the border from Roma.

A spokesperson for the hospital says the two victims are in stable condition.

Authorities say a total of seven people were hospitalized in Valley hospitals.

Mexican authorities say five of the victims are U.S. citizens, one is a lawful permanent resident and another is a Mexican citizen. None of the victims live in the Valley.

The Starr County Sheriff's Office says the group left the Dallas-Fort Worth area and were en route to Monterrey when a heavy armored vehicle, possibly driven by cartel members, crashed into the group's caravan.

The caravan was then surrounded by other vehicles when the shooting began.

The has reportedly been relayed to the FBI and Customs and Border Protection for further investigation.