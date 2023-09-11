Five of the nine victims attacked by armed group in Mexico suffer minor injuries, according to report
Five American citizens suffered minor injuries as a result of an attack by an armed group in Mexico, according to a report from Congressman Henry Cuellar.
A total of nine people were injured in the attack.
RELATED STORY: Nine injured in attack by armed group in Mexico near Roma
Of those five citizens, four sustained a sprained ankle, lacerations on the arms and legs and two of those victims suffered gunshot wounds to the right food and upper back.
According to the report, the victims informed Customs and Border Protection that their vehicle was struck by a truck near the city of Miguel Alemán, after which they received crossfire from a gun battle.
The report states one of the victims, a lawful permanent U.S. resident, had a gunshot wound to the right leg and a second victim, a Mexican citizen, had a hand laceration.
