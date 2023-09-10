Nine injured in attack by armed group in Mexico near Roma

An attack on American citizens in Mexico left nine people hospitalized, three of those people were shot.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning near Roma–Ciudad Miguel Alemán International Bridge. Several of the injured were rushed across the border to Valley hospitals.

For those who cross the bridge often, what happened across the Rio Grande from Roma wasn't a surprise.

"It is very normal for us," Miguel Alemán resident Alejandra Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez is 17 years old and lives in Miguel Alemán, but works and goes to school in Roma. She says shootings are part of daily life.

According to Tamaulipas officials, at least 9 people were taken to the hospital. The group, from the U.S., were attacked by an armed group.

Three of them were shot, the other six needed to be checked out.

Gutierrez says she didn't know that happened, but says it's the kind of thing that doesn't phase her anymore.

"I didn't even notice about it, we don't even notice anymore," Gutierrez said.

Customs and Border Protection confirms seven of those nine hospitalized ended up in the Valley.

Miguel Alemán's Civil Protection confirmed the names of the nine victims. They are:

Orlando Adrian Sánchez, 61

Alberto Aguilar Rangel, 76

María Rosario Fuentes Torres, 68

Joes Aguilar, 71

Carolina Castro, 32

Arturo Castro

Samanta Ramírez

Evangelina Rodríguez Ramírez

Ramiro Castro

The condition of those nine victims is still unknown.