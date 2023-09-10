Nine injured in attack by armed group in Mexico near Roma
An attack on American citizens in Mexico left nine people hospitalized, three of those people were shot.
The shooting happened early Sunday morning near Roma–Ciudad Miguel Alemán International Bridge. Several of the injured were rushed across the border to Valley hospitals.
RELATED STORY: WATCH LIVE: More details about the shooting in Mexico that injured seven people
For those who cross the bridge often, what happened across the Rio Grande from Roma wasn't a surprise.
"It is very normal for us," Miguel Alemán resident Alejandra Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez is 17 years old and lives in Miguel Alemán, but works and goes to school in Roma. She says shootings are part of daily life.
According to Tamaulipas officials, at least 9 people were taken to the hospital. The group, from the U.S., were attacked by an armed group.
Three of them were shot, the other six needed to be checked out.
Gutierrez says she didn't know that happened, but says it's the kind of thing that doesn't phase her anymore.
"I didn't even notice about it, we don't even notice anymore," Gutierrez said.
Customs and Border Protection confirms seven of those nine hospitalized ended up in the Valley.
Miguel Alemán's Civil Protection confirmed the names of the nine victims. They are:
Orlando Adrian Sánchez, 61
Alberto Aguilar Rangel, 76
María Rosario Fuentes Torres, 68
Joes Aguilar, 71
Carolina Castro, 32
Arturo Castro
Samanta Ramírez
Evangelina Rodríguez Ramírez
Ramiro Castro
The condition of those nine victims is still unknown.
More News
News Video
-
U.S. Marine veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Brownsville
-
Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge reopens after major fire
-
Edinburg PD: Suspected drunk driver causes deadly crash
-
Treatment center escapee back in custody in Willacy County
-
McAllen PD: Aggravated robbery leads to officer-involved shooting
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 Part 2
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 Part 1
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023
-
PSJA North's Vechio committing to UTRGV football program represents new opportunities for...
-
Band of the Week: McAllen High School