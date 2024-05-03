Man hoping to reconnect with boaters he saved from drowning in Port Mansfield

An Edinburg man said he's looking to reconnect with the two men he saved.

Arnold Valdez, 54, and his wife like to spend their weekends in Port Mansfield.

During their Sunday barbecue on April 28, Valdez noticed his dog barking. Then Valdez and his wife looked out into the water and noticed a boat going in circles.

“There's no captain on that vessel at that time, I started hearing the screams,” Valdez said.

Valdez ran toward the water with some life jackets, trying to find where the yelling for help was coming from.

Then he saw someone floating in the bay, and ran across the pier and jumped in the water, where he found two men.

One of them told him he couldn't swim, so he handed each of them a life jacket. He was able to bring them to the pier safely.

"I ran and swam, and did it felt like an eternity,” Valdez said.

Port Mansfield police officers and Texas Game Wardens were able to stop the runaway shrimp boat the men were from, Valdez said.

Shortly after, Valdez says the men were questioned by authorities.

“I got up and just left,” Valdez said. “I went back to my house, which I then realized what just happened."

Valdez said he regrets not sticking around to make a connection with the men he saved.

“I'm glad they went home,” Valdez said. “I'm glad they went to go hug somebody at home — the mom, a wife, a kid, a pet — I'm just blessed that they made it home. We didn't have to have a sad story here today."

As someone that loves the water, Valdez wants others to be aware of the dangers.

Boaters are federally required to have enough life jackets for everyone on board. Kids younger than 13 are required to wear them at all times, adults need to have easy access to one.

"It's fun to be in the water, but so is safety," Valdez said.

