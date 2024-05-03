Mission residents express confusion over 24 proposed city charter revisions on the ballot

Voters in the city of Mission are tasked with reading 24 proposed revisions to their city charter.

People who have already voted on the charter amendments are encouraging others to do their homework.

“No one took the time to explain,” Minnie Rogers — a retired teacher — said. “If educators have problems understanding, I can't imagine everybody else."

Rogers said she’s lived in Mission since the ‘70s, and she never misses a chance to cast her vote.

When she was at the polls, the proposed changes to Mission's city charter confused her.

“Let's face it, not many of us will understand the language,” Rogers said.

Rogers isn't the only one having a hard time understanding the revisions.

Norma Lee Garza says when she got to the polls, she was not expecting propositions A through X.

“Too much to read and stand there,” Garza said. “The things they are wanting to change and uphold in the city are very confusing."

Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza said the city was proposing so many changes at once to update the charter that was adopted in 1961.

“We needed a lot of updating, a lot of clarifying,” Garza said. “Keeping up with regulations and laws that Texas provides as a state that we have to follow."

Garza says she acknowledges why many voters are confused with the propositions' language.

“But it was written like that because that's how they meet the legal standards for a charter,” Garza said.

The city had a total of five workshops where they discussed the city charter revisions, and Garza said only about a 100 people showed up.

The city of Mission posted a guide to the propositions on their website that explains the proposed revisions. It can be seen here.

Election Day is Saturday, May 4.

Watch the video above for the full story.