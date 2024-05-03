Boil water notice in effect at the city of Combes

A boil water notice is in effect at the city of Combes, the city announced on Friday.

The notice is due to a recent water leak that resulted in low water pressure and no water service for some residents, the city stated.

“As a precaution, residents are advised to boil their water prior to consumption or use in cooking to ensure safety and maintain water quality,” the release stated.

The boil water notice is in effect until Monday, May 6.

Residents of the Sunshine Country Club, Encore RV Park, or those serviced by the East Rio Hondo Water Supply Corporation are not impacted by the boil water notice.