WATCH LIVE: More details about the shooting in Mexico that injured seven people

A shooting in Tamaulipas, Mexico left seven individuals injured on Saturday morning.
The victims were processed at the Roma Port of Entry, arriving in two Mexican ambulances, according to a statement released by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The victims included a U.S. citizen, a lawful permanent U.S. resident and a Mexican citizen, they were all transported to local hospitals for treatment, according to the statement. Their conditions are unknown.
Read the full statement below:
At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry processed a total of seven individuals that arrived via two Mexican ambulances that had sustained injuries in a shooting incident occurring in Miguel Aleman, Tamaulipas, Mexico. The individuals, which included U.S. citizens, lawful permanent U.S. residents and a Mexican citizen, were transported to local hospitals for treatment. We would defer any further questions regarding the shooting incident to Government of Mexico authorities.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
