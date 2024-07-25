Authorities say no injuries in plane crash near Houston

HOUSTON (AP) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office says there were no injuries when a small plane crashed in a field near Houston.

The sheriff's office said in tweets that the pilot was the only person on board and walked away from the Saturday crash uninjured.

The sheriff's office said the pilot told deputies that the aircraft lost power during takeoff.

The pilot's name was not immediately released.

